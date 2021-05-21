Cielo Waste Solutions falls after new short report from Night Market Research

  • Cielo Waste Solutions (OTCQB:CWSFF) dropped slightly after a new short report from Night Market Research which sees potential 90% downside for the shares.
  • Night Market alleges that the company's joint venture partner Renewable U Energy ("RUEI") is a related party and that Night Market has uncovered evidence that suggests RUEI doesn't having funding lined up even as Cielo claims RUEI has access to $800M.
  • Cielo Waste didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • Recall May 5, Cielo Announces Changes to the Board of Directors.
