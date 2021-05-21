Cielo Waste Solutions falls after new short report from Night Market Research
May 21, 2021 9:56 AM ETCielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CWSFF)CWSFFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cielo Waste Solutions (OTCQB:CWSFF) dropped slightly after a new short report from Night Market Research which sees potential 90% downside for the shares.
- Night Market alleges that the company's joint venture partner Renewable U Energy ("RUEI") is a related party and that Night Market has uncovered evidence that suggests RUEI doesn't having funding lined up even as Cielo claims RUEI has access to $800M.
- Cielo Waste didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha request for comment.
