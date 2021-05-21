Existing home sales fall 2.7% in April as demand outstrips supply
May 21, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- April Existing Home Sales: -2.7% to 5.85M vs. 6.085M consensus and 6.01M prior.
- Housing supply continues to trail demand, says National Association of Realtors economist Lawrence Yun.
- On a Y/Y basis, sales jumped 33.9%.
- YTD sales (January through April) are up 20% Y/Y.
- Median existing-home sales price rises to 19.1% Y/Y to $341.6K, both record highs.
- Yun expects inventory to increase as more COVID vaccinations are administered, making potential home sellers more comfortable with listing and showing their homes. The declining number of homeowners in mortgage forbearance is also expected to add to supply, he said.
- "The additional supply projected for the market should cool down the torrid pace of price appreciation later in the year," Yun said.
- Total housing inventory at the end of April was 1.16M units, up 10.5% from March's inventory and down 20.5% from a year ago.
- Properties typically stayed on the market for 17 days in April, down from 18 days in March.