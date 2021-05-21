Cisco dips as DZ Bank cuts to Hold
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is retrenching a bit in a broadly higher market today, -0.8% after yesterday's post-earnings gain came in around 0.7%.
- DZ Bank has cut its rating on the stock to Hold. Yesterday, bullish and more neutral analysts debated the impact of a supply-chain squeeze on the company's profits.
- DZ has set its price target to $51, implying 3% downside from current prices.
- Wall Street is Bullish on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
