Halliburton shareholders vote no on executive pay plan

May 21, 2021 9:57 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)HALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Halliburton (HAL +0.8%) shareholders rejected the company's proposed executive compensation plan in a non-binding vote at the annual meeting yesterday.
  • 46% of Halliburton's total shareholders voted against the plan, according to an SEC filing.
  • The company had revised its executive pay program in 2019 and won 91% approval from shareholders last year.
  • CEO Jeff Miller cut his base salary by $200K in 2020, but he received ~$9.7M in stock awards, compared with $3.6M in 2019.
  • CFO Lance Loeffler's base salary rose $59K to $650K in 2020, and his earnings also were raised substantially by stock awards.
  • Halliburton was one of several oilfield services stocks upgraded at Barclays, which believes the industry is poised to outperform over the next several years.
