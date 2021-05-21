Halliburton shareholders vote no on executive pay plan
- Halliburton (HAL +0.8%) shareholders rejected the company's proposed executive compensation plan in a non-binding vote at the annual meeting yesterday.
- 46% of Halliburton's total shareholders voted against the plan, according to an SEC filing.
- The company had revised its executive pay program in 2019 and won 91% approval from shareholders last year.
- CEO Jeff Miller cut his base salary by $200K in 2020, but he received ~$9.7M in stock awards, compared with $3.6M in 2019.
- CFO Lance Loeffler's base salary rose $59K to $650K in 2020, and his earnings also were raised substantially by stock awards.
