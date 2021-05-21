Brownie’s Marine signs exclusive distribution with Bright Weights
- Brownie’s Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG -3.5%) says it has entered into an exclusive distributor agreement with Chrysalis Trading CC DBA Bright Weights for the US and the Caribbean.
- The collaboration comes as an addition to Brownie’s line of tankless diving equipment to service the dive community for ballast systems.
- "This exclusive distributorship will provide our customer base, as well as new sources of distribution, an alternative to traditional lead, that will allow the end user to customize weight, customize weight placement and have a variety of colors to choose from. It will also ease the inventory burden on the dive store owners, as it provides a single weight SKU rather than the multiple weight SKU’s that are currently required," says Chairman of Brownie’s Marine Group Robert Carmichael.
- Press Release