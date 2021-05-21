Obalon Therapeutics shares rise on ReShape Lifesciences deal comments

  • Obalon Therapeutics shares climb (OBLN +8.7%) after the company urged its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposed merger with ReShape Lifesciences (OTCQB:RSLS).
  • The company warned that without the required stockholder approval, the merger will not be completed, which could have a material adverse effect on Obalon and its stock price.
  • After completion of the merger, Obalon stockholders will own about 49% of the stock of the combined company.
  • Obalon had announced the all-stock merger with ReShape Lifesciences, in January.
