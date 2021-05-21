Shaw Communications holders approve Rogers combination
May 21, 2021 10:47 AM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR), RCISJR, RCIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Shaw Communications (SJR -0.2%) shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement for a combination with Rogers Communications (RCI +0.5%).
- Of votes cast, 99.8% were in favor, and turnout was over 70%, including holders of Class A participating shares and Class B nonvoting participating shares.
- Shaw will seek a final approval from the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday.
- “Today marks an important milestone in the journey to combine Shaw and Rogers, creating a truly national network provider with far-reaching and multigenerational benefits for all Canadians,” says Executive Chair/CEO Brad Shaw.