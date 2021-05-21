Regulus updates results from early-stage trial for polycystic kidney disease

  • Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS -2.4%) is trading lower today adding to more than a fifth of the value it has lost over the past 30-day period.
  • Today, the company announced detailed results from the first cohort of patients in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of RGLS4326 for patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (APKD).
  • One of the commonest causes of end-stage renal failure, APKD is attributed to the mutations in the PKD1 or PKD2 genes. The disease severity is thought to be inversely correlated to the levels of polycystin 1 (PC1) and polycystin 2 (PC2).
  • In the first cohort of nine patients who received RGLS4326, the mean increases of PC1 and PC2 at the end of the study were 58% (p=0.0004) and 38% (p=0.026) respectively, the company said, adding that RGLS4326 was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events.
  • "We are very encouraged by these results and look forward to data from the second cohort in the third quarter" noted Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus.
  • Early this month, Regulus announced the topline results from the open-label, multiple-dose study that involves up to three cohorts of patients with APKD.
  • Results showed that at Day 71 (n=8), PC1 had a mean increase of over 50% with statistical significance. However, PC2 level had over 20% mean increase compared to baseline but without statistical significance.
