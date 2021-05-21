Trinseo divests synthetic rubber business to Synthos for $491M

May 21, 2021 12:25 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)TSEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Trinseo (TSE +3.0%) sells its synthetic rubber business based in Schkopau, Germany to Synthos S.A. and its affiliates for ~$491M, comprised of $449.4M of cash and the assumption of ~$41.6M of pension liabilities.
  • The synthetic rubber business ~440 employees to join Synthos once the transaction closes; along with the transfer of the associated Schkopau-based manufacturing and research and development facilities, and related intellectual property.
  • Trinseo says following the acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA business, the divestiture of Synthetic Rubber provides Trinseo with a stronger balance sheet and greater flexibility to pursue organic and acquisition growth opportunities.
  • The expected net cash proceeds are ~$400M after transaction-related costs and taxes. The transaction is expected to close in 2022.
