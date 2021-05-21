Extended Stay paring loss on report of another holder opposed to takeout

May 21, 2021 12:29 PM ETExtended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), BXSTAY, BXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Extended Stay (NASDAQ:STAY) is paring an earlier loss after a report that another top holder is against Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Starwood Capital's takeover.
  • The unidentified investor has just under a 5% stake in the hotel chain, according to Dealreporter. The investor wouldn't support the current deal unless their is a "significant" increase from the current $19.50/share deal.
  • The shareholder vote is set for June 8
  • The unidentified investors joins Tarsadia Capital, one of STAY's biggest holders with a ~3.9% of the REIT's shares, who is opposed to the deal. Tarsadia filed a preliminary proxy statement to solicit votes against the proposed sale in late April.
  • Extended Stay holder Reinhart Partners, which held a 1.4% stake in STAY at the end of Q4, is likely to vote against a sale, according to a Dealreporter story in March. Two other unidentified holders also raised questions about the deal to the publication.
  • In March, 2% holder Hawk Ridge Capital Management and 3.2% holder River Road Asset Management also said they plan to vote against the deal, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Extended Stay America revealed in April that it started talks with Starwood Capital four years ago for a potential transaction. During the past four years, STAY conducted numerous strategic reviews to evaluate a number of alternatives. The company said no credible bidders emerged during the process other than Blackstone and Starwood.
