Petrobras says top court ruling could raise results by 4.4B reais

  • Petrobras (PBR -0.6%) says its Q2 earnings could be improved by as much as 4.4B reais ($835M) due to a recalculation of the ICMS state-level tax on company social security contributions dating back to 2001.
  • Petrobras said in a Brazilian securities filing that it expects to take advantage of the windfall by offsetting it against federal taxes, in accordance with regulatory procedures.
  • Separately, Petrobras plans to sell off its remaining 37.5% stake in the BR Distribuidora gas station chain this year, which could raise more than 8B reais ($1.5B), Reuters reports.
  • The company last week reported a Q1 profit following a loss in the year-earlier quarter, raising optimism for potential dividend payments.
