Petrobras says top court ruling could raise results by 4.4B reais
May 21, 2021 12:57 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Petrobras (PBR -0.6%) says its Q2 earnings could be improved by as much as 4.4B reais ($835M) due to a recalculation of the ICMS state-level tax on company social security contributions dating back to 2001.
- Petrobras said in a Brazilian securities filing that it expects to take advantage of the windfall by offsetting it against federal taxes, in accordance with regulatory procedures.
- Separately, Petrobras plans to sell off its remaining 37.5% stake in the BR Distribuidora gas station chain this year, which could raise more than 8B reais ($1.5B), Reuters reports.
- The company last week reported a Q1 profit following a loss in the year-earlier quarter, raising optimism for potential dividend payments.