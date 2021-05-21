KAR Auction rallies after two-notch upgrade from BofA
May 21, 2021 1:10 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)KARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KAR Auction Services (KAR +7.3%) rallies after Bank of America moves the auto retailer stock straight to a Buy rating from Underperform.
- The firm says valuation is attractive at current levels, but the bigger factor is the recent management changes that could fire up a broader turnaround at the company.
- While acknowledging a tough macroeconomic backdrop for KAR over the next few quarters, analyst John Murphy and team believe expectations have been set "reasonably low enough" to allow for upwards revisions on solid execution trends.
- BofA's price objective of $26 on KAR Auction Services works out to a 9X adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple on the firm's 2022 estimate and gives shares plenty of room to run higher.
- KAR Auction topped earnings expectations earlier this month and announce a deal to acquire Auction Frontier.