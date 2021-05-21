ResMed raised to overweight at J.P. Morgan citing product launch
May 21, 2021 1:14 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)RMDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- J.P. Morgan has upgraded ResMed (RMD +1.7%) to overweight from neutral, citing the launch of the company’s flow generator platform named AirSense 11. The price target of $219.00 per share implies a premium of ~10.2% to the last close.
- Pointing to the success of ResMed’s last major medical device launch in 2014 and a favorable pricing environment, the analyst David Low expects AirSense 11 to support gross margins as manufacturing reaches scale.
- However, “as customers await the new offering,” sales could stagnate in the near term, David warns citing tough comps during the pandemic.
- Given the withdrawal of Philips' DreamStation, strong ex-US sales could offset the impact. Early April, ResMed unveiled a controlled launch of the AirSense 11 in the U.S.
- “We are very confident that as we get the AirSense 11 from control product launch, to then start to roll that out over this calendar year in the U.S. market, that will be a catalyst for growth,” said Mick Farrell ResMed CEO on the recent earnings call.