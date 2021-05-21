Spotify may want to move Storytel partnership to outright buyout, firm says

  • Shares in Storytel (OTCPK:STRYF) rose 19.4% in Frankfurt in the wake of a deal between the Swedish audiobook provider and Spotify (SPOT +0.3%).
  • That team-up lets Storytel's subscribers listen to their library on Spotify by linking the two accounts.
  • And is Storytel becomes an essential attribute of its offering, Spotify may find it logical to buy Storytel, Pareto Securities says today.
  • The odds of a successful Storytel rollout outside Nordic countries have gotten a boost, the firm says, with "material and significant" potential. And it has the chance to evolve further, up to and including an outright purchase.
