Spotify may want to move Storytel partnership to outright buyout, firm says
May 21, 2021 1:41 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)STRYF, SPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Shares in Storytel (OTCPK:STRYF) rose 19.4% in Frankfurt in the wake of a deal between the Swedish audiobook provider and Spotify (SPOT +0.3%).
- That team-up lets Storytel's subscribers listen to their library on Spotify by linking the two accounts.
- And is Storytel becomes an essential attribute of its offering, Spotify may find it logical to buy Storytel, Pareto Securities says today.
- The odds of a successful Storytel rollout outside Nordic countries have gotten a boost, the firm says, with "material and significant" potential. And it has the chance to evolve further, up to and including an outright purchase.