Majic Wheels taps blockchain & crypto industry through LOI to acquire CGCX Ltd.
May 21, 2021 2:57 PM ETMajic Wheels Corp. (MJWL)MJWLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Majic Wheels (OTCPK:MJWL) has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a $150M revenue producing cryptocurrency exchange and custody services platform: CGCX Ltd.
- CGCX has established three different business lines to complement the needs of the cryptocurrency market: CGCX Exchange, Custody Services, Cryptocurrency Mining.
- "This is a unique assortment of value propositions that we are able to bring into the company. With the pending acquisition of CGCX, our company will bring a Digital Asset Platform that brings value from the diversified business model and security to the clients through insurance and infrastructure offering services such as Crypto Exchange, Digital Custody Services and Token Listing Platform under one-fold. CGCX has been operating successfully since 2018 and we could not be more excited with this pending merger," said David Chong, CEO and Director of Majic Wheels Corp.