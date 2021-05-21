Dakota Access Pipeline can remain open, D.C. District Court says

May 21, 2021 3:21 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor270 Comments
  • Energy Transfer (ET +1.7%) shares spike higher before calming down following a favorable court ruling for its Dakota Access Pipeline.
  • The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rules the pipeline may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota.
  • The Army Corps of Engineers has said it expects to finish a court-ordered environmental impact statement for the project in spring 2022, and today's ruling appears to mean DAPL will not have to shut down while the analysis is conducted.
  • Energy Transfer is "dramatically undervalued" over the longer term based on its continued free cash flow strength, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.
