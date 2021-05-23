Nordson FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2021 5:35 PM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)NDSNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $547.77M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.