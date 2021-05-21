Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launches COVID-19 antibody tests
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) announces the launch of its quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test in addition to a total COVID-19 nucleocapsid antibody test.
- Both tests help in differentiating the cause of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and are processed on Ortho's VITROS Systems.
- Ortho's new IgG quantitative test is intended for the qualitative and quantitative measurement of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma.
- The VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Nucleocapsid Antibody Test is a test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies in patients who have been infected with the virus.