Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launches COVID-19 antibody tests

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) announces the launch of its quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test in addition to a total COVID-19 nucleocapsid antibody test.
  • Both tests help in differentiating the cause of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and are processed on Ortho's VITROS Systems.
  • Ortho's new IgG quantitative test is intended for the qualitative and quantitative measurement of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma.
  • The VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Nucleocapsid Antibody Test is a test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies in patients who have been infected with the virus.
