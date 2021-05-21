Charge Enterprises secures $16.5M of debt financing
May 21, 2021 4:10 PM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)CRGEBy: SA News Team
- Charge Enterprises (OTCPK:CRGE) announces that it has received $16.5M of debt financing from an institutional Investor.
- Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations.
- $5.5M of the financing is convertible at $3/share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5M is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months.
- As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1.87M shares at an exercise price of $4/share.