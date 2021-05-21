Pan Global Resources increases private placement offering to C$12M

  • Due to strong demand, Pan Global Resources (OTCPK:PGNRF) increases 'bought deal' private placement financing from C$10M to C$12M.
  • The underwriters agreed to upsize the offering to 20M shares, with an option for over-allotments for an additional 3M shares for additional gross proceeds of $1.8M.
  • If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be C$13.8M.
  • Offering expected to close on June 4.
  • President and CEO, Tim Moody, comments: "We are very encouraged by the strong demand for the Offering. The additional proceeds will allow us to further accelerate our planned drilling and exploration programs in Southern Spain."
