S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

May 21, 2021 4:27 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), XLRE, XLV, XLU, XLK, XLP, XLC, XLF, XLY, XLB, XLI, XLESPY, XLRE, XLV, XLU, XLK, XLP, XLC, XLF, XLY, XLB, XLI, XLEBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • The S&P 500 finished the week on a negative note. This week in the Refinitiv Lipper U.S. weekly fund flow insight report ending May 19, 2021, information points to the fact that market participants infused +$25.8B into the marketplace from both exchange traded funds and conventional funds.
  • SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week on a negative note -0.02% and is +11.07% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the open on May 17th to the close of May 21st.
  • #1: Real Estate, +0.90% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +1.07%.
  • #2: Health Care, +0.75% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +0.85%.
  • #3: Utilities, +0.32% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +0.43%.
  • #4: Information Technology, +0.08% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +0.78%.
  • #5: Consumer Staples, +0.04% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.10%.
  • #6: Communication Services, -0.64% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -0.27%.
  • #7: Financials, -0.84% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -0.48%.
  • #8: Consumer Discretionary, -1.20% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -0.99%.
  • #9: Materials, -1.38% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -1.50%.
  • #10: Industrials, -1.68% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -1.27%.
  • #11: Energy, -2.86% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -2.01%.
  • Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. See how they matched last week's performance.

