Bristol Myers wins positive opinion in Europe for Opdivo and Yervoy combo for colorectal cancer

May 21, 2021 4:35 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) as a second-line treatment for a certain group of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer ((mCRC)).
  • The treatment was endorsed for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) mCRC after prior fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy.
  • The positive opinion by EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now lead to a review by the European Commission (EC) before a potential approval in the region.
  • The decision was based on data from the Phase 2 CheckMate -142 trial. Its interim data were announced in June 2017.
  • In July 2018, the FDA approved Opdivo plus Yervoy for patients aged 12 years and older with MSI-H or dMMR mCRC.
