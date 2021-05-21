Bristol Myers wins positive opinion in Europe for Opdivo and Yervoy combo for colorectal cancer
May 21, 2021 4:35 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) as a second-line treatment for a certain group of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer ((mCRC)).
- The treatment was endorsed for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) mCRC after prior fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy.
- The positive opinion by EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now lead to a review by the European Commission (EC) before a potential approval in the region.
- The decision was based on data from the Phase 2 CheckMate -142 trial. Its interim data were announced in June 2017.
- In July 2018, the FDA approved Opdivo plus Yervoy for patients aged 12 years and older with MSI-H or dMMR mCRC.