JPMorgan Chase shareholders reject proposal to split chairman, CEO roles
May 21, 2021 4:45 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shareholders narrowly defeated a proposal for an independent board chairman at the company's annual meeting.
- Of the shares voted, 47.5% voted for the proposal and 52% voted against it.
- Jamie Dimon continuing as both chairman and CEO didn't seem to be in danger. Even if shareholder approved the proposal, it's unlikely that the two positions would be immediately split. The proposal requested the board to adopt the policy and said the board "would have the discretion to phase in this policy for the next Chief Executive Officer transition."
- A proposal to improve shareholder written consent received support from shareholders representing 46.8% of shares voted, while 52.1% of shares voted were against the proposal.
- Two other shareholder proposals were defeated by wider margins. A proposal on issuing a racial equity audit report received support from 39.8% of shares voted, while 58.4% voted against
- A proposal on a political and electioneering expenditure and congruency report was defeated 69.0% against to 29.5% for.