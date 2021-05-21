180 Life Sciences receives non-compliance notice for failing Q1 filing

  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) receives an expected letter from Nasdaq stating that the company is not in compliance with the listing rule.
  • The company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with SEC.
  • The delay is due to re-stated financial statements of its predecessor, KBL Merger Corp. IV.
  • Previously the company had received notice for failing to file 10-K.
  • Nasdaq indicated that the company has 60 calendar days from the original deficiency letter, or until June 15, 2021, to file the 2020 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the SEC.
