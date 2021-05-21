Norwegian fund to support Exxon board in proxy fight
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) wins the backing of Norway's sovereign wealth fund for its board members in its fight against the Engine No. 1 slate of nominees, but the fund wants the company to split the chairman and CEO roles.
- Norges Bank Investment Management, which owns a 0.94% stake in the company, says it will support 11 of Exxon's 12 directors at next Wednesday's shareholder meeting but will not vote for CEO Darren Woods, arguing that he should not also serve as Chairman.
- "The roles of chairperson and CEO should not be held by the same individual," the fund says. "The board should exercise objective judgment on corporate affairs and be able to make decisions independently of management."
- Several major investors have said they would back Engine No. 1's board slate, arguing that fresh directors with more energy industry expertise are needed for the company to change its business model.
- "The devil you know is better than the Engine you don't," as Exxon is finally getting its spending and operating performance under control, Josh Young writes in a neutral analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.