BHP sells Neptune oilfield stake to EnVen Energy - Reuters

May 21, 2021 2:10 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BHP (BHP -1%) sold its 35% stake in the Gulf of Mexico's Neptune oilfield to independent producer EnVen Energy for an undisclosed sum, Reuters reports.
  • EnVen already owned a 30% stake in the deepwater field, which also is co-owned by energy companies W&T Energy VI and 31 Offshore; BHP was operator of the field.
  • Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed, except that EnVen agreed to cover abandonment liabilities.
  • BHP's 5% dividend yield is sustainable given its consistent dividend policy and strong cash flows, Mercury Research writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
