Quiet weekend shows cinema bounceback facing early hurdles
May 22, 2021
- The bounceback of movie theaters - after a year where their revenues were decimated in the COVID-19 pandemic - became a key investment story last month amid some widespread loosening of industry restrictions.
- And while it's not yet Memorial Day (the one-time start of the summer movie season), that story is already losing a bit of its fizzle. There are no wide releases out this weekend, setting up for the slowest weekend at the box office in months.
- The top film currently playing, horror flick Spiral (LGF.A, LGF.B), drew just $8.75M in grosses last weekend despite opening in 2,811 theaters, a lackluster performance vs. expectations.
- It may yet be soon to determine the secular impacts from the industry's heavy lean toward streaming releases and shorter theatrical windows this past year. But year-to-date box office is about 70% below this point in 2020 - and having lapped the start of the pandemic closures will begin to provide a clearer picture, for better or worse.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is in the spotlight in particular after a newsy week. It hosted an industry marketing event with celebrities and journalists to push the idea that movies aren't the same unless they're seen on a big screen. Before a late-week retrenchment, the beginning of the week saw the stock push ahead another 7% as part of an eight-day winning streak.
- And most recently it's seen Dalian Wanda, which once exerted majority control, all but exit its stake in America's top theater company (though as CEO Adam Aron acknowledged, Wanda's ownership was all good for the chain).
- It's an uphill fight for theaters, but bulls hope there's still time for a turnaround. Next weekend will bring the much-delayed A Quiet Place Part II (VIAC, VIACA), only in theaters - as well as Disney's (NYSE:DIS) live-action Cruella (in theaters, but also debuting on Disney Plus with its $29.99 Premier Access upcharge).
- Meanwhile well ahead of a June 25 domestic release, F9 - the latest in Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) extremely lucrative Fast and the Furious franchise - is already open and performing well in China, Russia, South Korea and the Middle East, and seems likely to have Hollywood's biggest international opening since the pandemic's beginning. (China has become the biggest market for the series, which has collectively grossed more than $5.8B.)
