Core-Mark Holding trading at premium to Performance Food's bid has investors wondering why
May 23, 2021 9:00 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Core-Mark Holdings (NASDAQ:CORE), which agreed to a deal to sell itself to Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) on Tuesday in a stock and cash deal, continues to trade at a premium to the transaction price and has since the deal was announced.
- Trading at a premium to a deal price is not typical as most companies being acquired trade at a slight discount as investors calculate potential concerns such as antitrust risk and shareholder votes. In some cases, deals do trade at premiums, though this is because investors see the potential for a higher bid.
- Core-Mark is an unusual case as some analysts/investors see higher potential antitrust risk, especially after FTC blocked Sysco's purchase of US Foods in 2015, which some see as a similar transaction. Note also Core-Mark highlighted Eby-Brown Company, a division of Performance Food Group, as a competitor in its 10-K filing. And earlier this month the FTC appeared to have some concerns about 7-Eleven's purchase of Marathon Petroleum's Speedway business.
- Performance Group included a $1.8B revenue divestiture cap in the merger agreement, though if divestitures are necessary they are expected to occur in rural suburbs Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, Pacific Northwest and Upper Northeast, according to BTIG analyst Peter Saleh, who sees "negligible" overlap between Eby-Brown and Core-Mark.
- Other concerns about the deal were apparent on the first first day of trading when the transaction was announced, when Performance Food shares fell 6.2% as investors appeared to be unhappy with Core-Mark acquisition.
- The Core-Mark purchase is "not exactly what most people wanted," Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly wrote in a note the day the deal was unveiled.
- Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass wrote that Core-Mark is a "good" business, though its not what investors were hoping for now. Investors likely wanted the company to acquire a broadline business so PFGC could be more competitive with Sysco and US Foods. In addition investors may fear that CORE could be dilutive to PFGC's growth rate, according to Glass.
- The premium for the Core-Mark deal was only about 11% above Core-Mark's price before the deal was announced and only "modestly" above the 52-week high of $45, according to Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin, who wrote that the deal's valuation was relatively in line with his price target of $47.
- The top 20 list of Core-Mark holders, as of the end of March, doesn't appear to have really any activists holders except for Engaged Capital, which reported a new almost 1.8% stake in the activist fund's latest 13F filing.
- Engaged Capital, run by Glenn Welling and known for activist campaigns at Medifast, Del Frisco's Restaurant and Rent-a-Center in recent years, gained 51% last year, according to a Reuters report. Engaged didn't return Seeking Alpha request for comment left after normal business hours.
- Maybe investors except Engaged may make some noise. Stay tuned ...
