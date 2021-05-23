Moderna and Samsung Biologics team up in production of COVID-19 shot
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has inked a Manufacturing Services and Supply Agreement with contract manufacturer Samsung Biologics for the fill-finish process of production of its messenger-RNA based COVID-19 vaccine.
- With immediate technology transfer following the deal, Samsung Biologics’ production facilities in Incheon, South Korea will start to support the production of “hundreds of millions of doses” of the vaccine for deliveries in markets outside the U.S. from Q3 2021, the two companies announced.
- "We are pleased to partner with Samsung Biologics for this fill and finish manufacturing, which will help us continue to scale up our manufacturing capacity outside of the U.S.," noted Juan Andres, Moderna's chief technical operations and quality officer.
- “We truly appreciate our client Moderna for entrusting and choosing to partner with Samsung Biologics for the fill and finish of this important vaccine," commented, John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics.
- “We have set immediate action plans and schedule to make mRNA-1273 available for commercial distribution in the early second half of 2021," he added.
- With the agreement, Samsung Biologics joins other contract drag manufacturers such as Lonza and Catalent to boost the production of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot up to an estimated 800M - 1B and 3B doses by 2021 and 2022, respectively.