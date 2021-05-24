Eli Lilly's mirikizumab improves fatigue in patients with Crohn's disease in Phase 2 trial

May 24, 2021 4:45 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Eli Lilly reports data from Phase 2 SERENITY study evaluating mirikizumab compared to placebo in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) at 12 weeks.
  • Patients treated with mirikizumab saw improvements in fatigue during the induction period of 12 weeks from baseline compared to placebo (mirikizumab 200 mg: 10.81±1.73, p<0.001; 600 mg: 9.09±1.72, p=0.004; 1000 mg 9.62±1.22, p<0.001; placebo: 2.90±1.21).
  • At the end of the 12-week period, patients treated with mirikizumab who achieved ≥1 point improvement in Simple Endoscopic Score for Crohn's Disease (SES-CD) were re-randomized 1:1 to continue to receive the same, once-monthly IV treatment or mirikizumab 300 mg, administered subcutaneously, up to 52 weeks.
  • Patients who received mirikizumab and did not have SES-CD improvement and those who received placebo, received mirikizumab 1000 mg up to one year.
  • At one year, improvements in fatigue were sustained among those treated with mirikizumab.
  • These results are being presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW), May 21-23, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.