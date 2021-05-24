Eli Lilly's mirikizumab improves fatigue in patients with Crohn's disease in Phase 2 trial
- Eli Lilly reports data from Phase 2 SERENITY study evaluating mirikizumab compared to placebo in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) at 12 weeks.
- Patients treated with mirikizumab saw improvements in fatigue during the induction period of 12 weeks from baseline compared to placebo (mirikizumab 200 mg: 10.81±1.73, p<0.001; 600 mg: 9.09±1.72, p=0.004; 1000 mg 9.62±1.22, p<0.001; placebo: 2.90±1.21).
- At the end of the 12-week period, patients treated with mirikizumab who achieved ≥1 point improvement in Simple Endoscopic Score for Crohn's Disease (SES-CD) were re-randomized 1:1 to continue to receive the same, once-monthly IV treatment or mirikizumab 300 mg, administered subcutaneously, up to 52 weeks.
- Patients who received mirikizumab and did not have SES-CD improvement and those who received placebo, received mirikizumab 1000 mg up to one year.
- At one year, improvements in fatigue were sustained among those treated with mirikizumab.
- These results are being presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW), May 21-23, 2021.