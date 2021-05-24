Martin Marietta acquires Lehigh Hanson’s West Region business for $2.3B
May 24, 2021 6:04 AM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)MLMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has acquired Lehigh Hanson, West Region business for $2.3B in cash.
- The acquisition will expand company's coast-to-coast geographic footprint with product offerings.
- Ward Nye, Chairman, President and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, “With this acquisition, our Company will be well-positioned to capitalize on long-term demand drivers from increased state infrastructure investment in California and Arizona as well as continued private-sector growth across these regions. We are confident in our ability to quickly realize the benefits of this transaction following the same proven approach we took with our acquisitions of TXI and Bluegrass. Those purchases delivered significant value creation as will the addition of the Lehigh West Region as Martin Marietta SOARs to a Sustainable Future.”
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and will be accretive to earnings per share in the first full year following closing.
- Earlier this month, the company reported Q1 results with earnings beat.