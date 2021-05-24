Cummins picks Spain for new €50M PEM electrolyzer plant & teams up with Iberdrola to lead the green hydrogen value chain
May 24, 2021 6:47 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)CMIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announces its plans for one of the world's largest electrolyzer plants for the production of green hydrogen to be located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, the investment in Spain comes following Iberdrola and Cummins' decision to partner together on large-scale hydrogen production projects in Spain and Portugal.
- The companies have signed an agreement to accelerate the growth of business opportunities in the electrolyzer market of Iberia, promoting the green hydrogen value chain.
- Currently, a site selection search within the Guadalajara area of Castilla-La Mancha is underway for Cummins' new EUR 50M PEM electrolyzer plant that will house system assembly and testing for ~500 MW/year and will be scalable to more than 1 GW/year.
- The facility, which will initially be 22K square meters and anticipated to open in 2023, creating 350 new jobs as production ramps up.
- Cummins is rapidly growing its capabilities to provide hydrogen technologies at scale and has deployed more than 600 electrolyzers in 100 countries globally.
- As part of this alliance, Cummins will be the electrolyzer supplier for the Palos project and through the experience acquired in the project, Iberdrola and Cummins will jointly collaborate in the design of solutions for large electrolysis projects.
- Additionally, Cummins and Iberdrola are also collaborating on a hydrogen refueling station in Barcelona, Spain with additional partnership and broader collaboration opportunities anticipated in the future.