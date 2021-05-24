Dollar General lower after Bank of America warns on sales headwinds
May 24, 2021 7:02 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Bank of America downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to an Underperform rating after having it set at Neutral.
- The firm lists six major reasons for moving to a bearish stance: (1) higher gas prices and convenience store traffic recovery are expected to potentially pressure the stock, (2) the return of grocery store promos are seen pressuring 2021 comparable sales marks, (3) online grocery penetration is forecast to favor mass players, (4) the return of Rx growth could drive share away from Dollar General, (5) the retailer is seen being poorly positioned for wage pressures and DG’s elevated valuation implies room for downside swings.
- The firm drops its price objective to $190 from $225 on the expectation that the P/E multiple compression is in a decelerating/negative comparable sales environment.
- Shares of Dollar General are down 1.89% premarket to $201.17.
- RBC Capital Markets moved to the sidelines on Dollar General earlier in the month.