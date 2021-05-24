Builders Firstsource to acquire Cornerstone Building Alliance for ~$400 million
May 24, 2021 7:13 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)BLDRBy: SA News Team
- Cornerstone Building Alliance is the largest independently operated supplier of building materials in Arizona, primarily serving the greater Phoenix, Tucson, and Prescott Valley metropolitan areas.
- Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR): “This acquisition is aligned with our strategy of investing organically and through M&A, to shift our portfolio toward high-value and faster-growth categories..".
- Alliance reported TTM sales of ~$330 million as of April 2021.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the Company’s adjusted earnings per share in 2021 and will be funded through a combination of existing cash and credit facilities.
- The deal is likely to close by Q2'21.
- Press Release