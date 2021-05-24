Builders Firstsource to acquire Cornerstone Building Alliance for ~$400 million

  • Cornerstone Building Alliance is the largest independently operated supplier of building materials in Arizona, primarily serving the greater Phoenix, Tucson, and Prescott Valley metropolitan areas.
  • Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR): “This acquisition is aligned with our strategy of investing organically and through M&A, to shift our portfolio toward high-value and faster-growth categories..".
  • Alliance reported TTM sales of ~$330 million as of April 2021.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the Company’s adjusted earnings per share in 2021 and will be funded through a combination of existing cash and credit facilities.
  • The deal is likely to close by Q2'21.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.