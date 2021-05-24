Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings gains after Morgan Stanley lift
May 24, 2021 7:14 AM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)OLLIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) to an Equal-weight rating from Underweight.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman thinks the likely trend of Ollie's sales decelerating into tough comparable as expected is priced into its share price. Gutman sees the retailer's long-term growth outlook still being intact and calls 2022 estimates still achievable. Buyback potential is seen adding even more upside. Valuation on OLLI is noted to be reasonable at a 30% discount to peers like FIVE, FND and GO.
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $85 to Ollie's.
- Shares of Ollie's are up 1.51% premarket to $77.50.
