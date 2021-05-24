Crane to sell Engineered Materials business, updates guidance

May 24, 2021 7:15 AM ETCrane Co. (CR)CRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) agrees to sell its Engineered Materials segment to Grupo Verzatec S.A. de C.V. for $360M, and says its Fluid Handling segment has been renamed Process Flow Technologies.
  • Citing the continued strength across its businesses, Crane says it is maintaining guidance for full-year adjusted EPS of $5.65-$5.85 despite the exclusion of ~$0.44 of EPS contribution from Engineered Materials that had been included in prior guidance.
  • President and CEO Max Mitchell says Crane is "at an inflection point for accelerating growth," and the company expects a core sales compound annual growth rate of 7%-9% in its Aerospace and Electronics business over the next decade.
  • Crane management believes the business may have hit a trough and will improve as the economy slowly reopens, Shock Exchange writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
