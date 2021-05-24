GAN adds Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort as its fourth client in the state of Michigan
May 24, 2021 7:18 AM ETGAN Limited (GAN)GANBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) has signed a binding agreement with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, who own and operate Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort to deploy the GameSTACK enterprise software platform onto the client’s infrastructure deployed on-property.
- GAN will also design and develop their iGaming and sports betting front-end web application and will deploy the company’s patented iBridge Framework to optimally monetize the Soaring Eagle patron database and leverage their on-property retail loyalty program.
- Dermot Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN, noted:
- “The Michigan market is off to a great start with expectations that it will surpass $1 billion in gross operator revenue in its first twelve months of operations. Given Soaring Eagle’s strong brand, sizeable database and experience, we expect them to capture their fair share when they launch this fall.”