Electric vehicle stocks in focus as Wedbush revisits Green Tidal Wave thesis

  • Wedbush Securities thinks the recent downturn in electric vehicle stocks is a short-term pullback in what will eventually be a bullish multi-year upward rally.
  • Analyst Dan Ives and team forecast the EV market represents a $5 trillion total addressable market over the next decade with many EV OEMs/supply chain players poised to be major winners.
  • The hotspot for EVs is still said to be China despite some speed bumps, although the firm expects global penetration to improve. "Today only 3% of vehicles globally are EVs which we believe hits 10% penetration by 2025 and 20%+ by 2030, as the purchasing and behavioral shift among consumers is well underway although the stocks/Street will continue to be volatile for the EV sector during this short-lived jittery transition time in the market," reads the Wedbush update.
  • The firm calls out QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), as well as pure plays like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) as still well positioned for a Green Tidal Wave.
  • What to watch: Ford could jolt electric vehicle sector again with investor event this week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.