Electric vehicle stocks in focus as Wedbush revisits Green Tidal Wave thesis
May 24, 2021 7:28 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS), TSLA, NIO, LIQS, TSLA, NIO, LI, XPEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor118 Comments
- Wedbush Securities thinks the recent downturn in electric vehicle stocks is a short-term pullback in what will eventually be a bullish multi-year upward rally.
- Analyst Dan Ives and team forecast the EV market represents a $5 trillion total addressable market over the next decade with many EV OEMs/supply chain players poised to be major winners.
- The hotspot for EVs is still said to be China despite some speed bumps, although the firm expects global penetration to improve. "Today only 3% of vehicles globally are EVs which we believe hits 10% penetration by 2025 and 20%+ by 2030, as the purchasing and behavioral shift among consumers is well underway although the stocks/Street will continue to be volatile for the EV sector during this short-lived jittery transition time in the market," reads the Wedbush update.
- The firm calls out QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), as well as pure plays like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) as still well positioned for a Green Tidal Wave.
- What to watch: Ford could jolt electric vehicle sector again with investor event this week.