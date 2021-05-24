Beyond Meat rallies after two-notch upgrade from Bernstein

May 24, 2021
  • Bernstein hikes its rating on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) all the way to Outperform after having it set at Underperform.
  • Analyst Alexia Howard and team do not think the growth story is broken at Beyond Meat, despite the pandemic headwinds that clipped domestic and international sales.
  • The firm thinks foodservice channels to rebound significantly as consumer mobility continues to improve and sees decreased competition in the U.S. retail channel.
  • Beyond Meat's new Netherlands plant is expected to help improve the cost position for the company in Europe and the McDonald's relationship is seen as a sales driver in 2022 and beyond.
  • Bernstein assigns a price target of $130 to BYND to rep more than 20% upside potential for shares.
  • Shares of Beyond Meat are up 4.01% premarket to $110.86.
  • Beyond Meat is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with Yum Brands' KFC Investor Day event on the agenda.
