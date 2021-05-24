Sibros collaborates with NXP for next generation connected vehicles
- Through the collaboration, Sibros offers pre-integrated system solutions pairing its Deep Connectivity Platform™ with NXP’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) automotive processors, including its new S32G2 vehicle network processors and GoldBox service-oriented gateway reference platform.
- The combined Sibros-NXP solutions support a wide variety of new and innovative connectivity use cases spanning location-based services, driver behavior analysis, usage-based insurance, in-vehicle marketplaces, fleet management.
- “Next generation connected vehicles will be software and data-intensive and will require a comprehensive suite of cloud and in-vehicle software to introduce new features and keep them updated to maximize performance, efficiency, safety and security,” said Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP.
