Virgin Galactic stock soars after successful space flight
May 24, 2021 8:00 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rallies after the company's successful space flight on Saturday of the VSS Unity draws considerable attention.
- VSS Unity achieved a speed of Mach 3 after being released and an altitude of 55.45 miles before returning back to Spaceport America.
- The company says it carried revenue-generating scientific research experiments on the flight as part of NASA’s Flight Opportunities program. The flight was also used to test the spaceship's upgraded horizontal stabilizers and flight controls and validated EMI reductions.
- Looking ahead, Virgin Galactic says it look forward to sharing news on the company's next planned milestone.
- On Wall Street, Alembic Global Advisors boosted Virgin Galactic Holdings to an Overweight rating from Neutral.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 18.18% premarket to $24.90 vs. the 52-week range of $14.21 to $62.80.
