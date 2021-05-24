Ulta Beauty tipped by Morgan Stanley for big earnings beat
May 24, 2021 8:13 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)ULTABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Morgan Stanley sees a big beat coming for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) on May 27 when the retailer turns in its earnings report.
- Ulta Beauty is noted to be hitting a period of easy comparables and Morgan Stanley thinks pent-up demand and wallet share reversions will work in its favor.
- Despite expectations for a big week for Ulta, hhe firm keeps an Equal-weight rating in place on Ulta into the report due to uncertainty over the recovery timeline, but is positive on the long-term track for the retailer.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman assigns a new $330 price target to ULTA based on 24X the 2022 EPS of $13.75. "We think the bull case is for explosive '21 sales with pent-up demand and a strong underlying category rebound driving a 40% comp (which implies the 30% two-year stack from Q1 mildly decelerates through the year)," he writes.
- Ulta Beauty has topped EPS estimates in 11 of the last 12 quarters, but has only beat revenue estimates in 4 of the last 12 quarters.