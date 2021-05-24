Ulta Beauty tipped by Morgan Stanley for big earnings beat

May 24, 2021 8:13 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)ULTABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley sees a big beat coming for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) on May 27 when the retailer turns in its earnings report.
  • Ulta Beauty is noted to be hitting a period of easy comparables and Morgan Stanley thinks pent-up demand and wallet share reversions will work in its favor.
  • Despite expectations for a big week for Ulta, hhe firm keeps an Equal-weight rating in place on Ulta into the report due to uncertainty over the recovery timeline, but is positive on the long-term track for the retailer.
  • Analyst Simeon Gutman assigns a new $330 price target to ULTA based on 24X the 2022 EPS of $13.75. "We think the bull case is for explosive '21 sales with pent-up demand and a strong underlying category rebound driving a 40% comp (which implies the 30% two-year stack from Q1 mildly decelerates through the year)," he writes.
  • Ulta Beauty has topped EPS estimates in 11 of the last 12 quarters, but has only beat revenue estimates in 4 of the last 12 quarters.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.