Campbell Soup falls after Jefferies turns cautious due to earnings headwinds
May 24, 2021 8:22 AM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)CPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is lowered by Jefferies to a Hold rating from Buy.
- Analyst Rob Dickerson thinks the earnings setup for the food company is more challenging at the moment due to CPB's lower exposure to the away-from-home sales than peers. He also warns that brands investments and promotional needs could clip earnings
- Jefferies assigns a price target of $54 to rep 11% upside from Friday's closing price. The average Wall Street price target is $50.36.
- Shares of Campbell Soup are down 1.05% in premarket trading to $48.37.
- Seeking Alpha author Leo Nelissen is also wary on Campbell Soup, pointing to the "very low" dividend growth.