Campbell Soup falls after Jefferies turns cautious due to earnings headwinds

May 24, 2021 8:22 AM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)CPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is lowered by Jefferies to a Hold rating from Buy.
  • Analyst Rob Dickerson thinks the earnings setup for the food company is more challenging at the moment due to CPB's lower exposure to the away-from-home sales than peers. He also warns that brands investments and promotional needs could clip earnings
  • Jefferies assigns a price target of $54 to rep 11% upside from Friday's closing price. The average Wall Street price target is $50.36.
  • Shares of Campbell Soup are down 1.05% in premarket trading to $48.37.
  • Seeking Alpha author Leo Nelissen is also wary on Campbell Soup, pointing to the "very low" dividend growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.