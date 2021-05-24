SiriusXM to launch TikTok Radio music channel this summer

  • SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) +1.5% pre-market after unveiling a collaboration with TikTok and Pandora on the rollout of new content across each of their platforms.
  • Sirius says this summer it will launch TikTok Radio, a full-time music channel presented by TikTok creators, tastemakers and DJs.
  • Also, Pandora is now launching a series of exclusive hosted playlists featuring popular TikTok creators who will take listeners through their favorite songs with commentary about their selections.
  • "Our platforms will provide a unique opportunity for TikTok creators to engage with our listeners with content experiences that have never been done before in audio," SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein says.
