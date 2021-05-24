Aptorum Group soars 10% on "positive" interim Phase I data on ALS-4 and progress on SACT-1

May 24, 2021 8:26 AM ETAptorum Group Limited (APM)APMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) gains 10% premarket after announcing progress in respect of its ongoing Phase I clinical trial for ALS-4 and Pre-IND preparation for SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule targeting neuroblastoma.
  • ALS-4’s first-in-human Phase I trial is single and multiple ascending dose study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered ALS-4 in healthy male and female adult volunteers.
  • Dosing and safety reviews of Cohort A (25mg) and Cohort B (50mg) have been completed and eight subjects (6 received ALS-4 and 2 received placebo) were dosed in each cohort.
  • The company announces that no human subjects dropped out of the studies and no serious adverse events (SAE) were reported.
  • In addition, no relevant clinical changes in respect of vital signs, ECG, clinical laboratory test results and physical examinations were observed compared to the relevant baseline.
  • On this basis, the remaining ALS-4 Phase I study will continue to progress and as of this date, Cohort C (100mg) studies have been initiated.
  • SACT-1, a repurposed drug candidate for the treatment of neuroblastoma, has completed its Pre-IND meeting with the FDA and SACT-1 is on track to open an IND to commence clinical studies in Q3 2021.
