SOC Telemed, SCP Health expand partnership to improve telemedicine services

May 24, 2021 8:30 AM ETSOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD)TLMDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SCP Health (SCP) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are expanding their partnership to "accelerate and strengthen SCP's capabilities and commitment to delivering telemedicine services across the country," the company said.
  • SOC Telemed's acute care telemedicine platform, Telemed IQ, will serve as the engine of SCP's telemedicine practices' expansion.
  • "The platform, purpose-built for optimizing acute care workflows, has enabled on-demand specialty care to more than 800 SOC Telemed partner facilities nationwide. This partnership gives SCP the ability to deliver a hybrid clinical approach between onsite and virtual care that is designed to optimize SCP's clinical workforce, enabling their hospital partners to efficiently provide patient care," the company added.
