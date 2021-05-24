GAN Limited rallies after Michigan deal, positive B. Riley update
May 24, 2021 8:41 AM ETGAN Limited (GAN)GANBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trades higher after adding a fourth casino client in Michigan via a new deal with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. The company expects to nab a "fair share" of the Michigan market through the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort deal.
- GAN also received some positive attention today from B. Riley, which transferred coverage to analyst David Bain.
- Bain notes that GAN is leveraged to iGaming and online sports wagering total addressable market increases. He also values the recent Ainsworth deal at $2 to $6 per share.
- B. Riley has a Buy rating on GAN and price target of $26.
- Shares of GAN are up 2.58% premarket to $15.90.
- GAN trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.