GAN Limited rallies after Michigan deal, positive B. Riley update

May 24, 2021 8:41 AM ETGAN Limited (GAN)GANBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trades higher after adding a fourth casino client in Michigan via a new deal with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. The company expects to nab a "fair share" of the Michigan market through the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort deal.
  • GAN also received some positive attention today from B. Riley, which transferred coverage to analyst David Bain.
  • Bain notes that GAN is leveraged to iGaming and online sports wagering total addressable market increases. He also values the recent Ainsworth deal at $2 to $6 per share.
  • B. Riley has a Buy rating on GAN and price target of $26.
  • Shares of GAN are up 2.58% premarket to $15.90.
  • GAN trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
