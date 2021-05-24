EMA grants Biomarin's request for accelerated assessment of valoctocogene roxaparvovec in severe hemophilia A

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announces that the EMA has granted its request for accelerated assessment of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults with severe hemophilia A.
  • Accelerated assessment reduces the time frame for the EMA's advisory groups to review a marketing authorization application (MAA) for an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP). A CHMP opinion is expected in H1 2022.
  • BioMarin plans to submit a MAA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec for severe hemophilia A in June 2021. The submission will include 52 weeks of data from the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study, as well as four and three years of follow-up from the respective dose cohorts in the ongoing Phase 1/2 dose escalation study.
  • In addition, in U.S., BioMarin intends to submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants from the GENEr8-1 study to support the benefit/risk assessment of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, as previously requested by the FDA.
  • The company is targeting a BLA resubmission in Q2 2022 assuming favorable study results, followed by an expected six-month review procedure by the FDA.
