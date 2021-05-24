United Airlines turns promotional in COVID-19 vaccination push
May 24, 2021 8:49 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is catching a lot of attention by offering loyalty program members the chance to win free flights for a year's worth of travel as part of a COVID-19 vaccination push.
- The "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes will see new or existing MileagePlus member who upload their COVID-19 vaccination record to the airline's mobile app or website before June 22 be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two to anywhere in the world United flies. The carrier is also giving 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June and five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members will win travel for a year for themselves and a companion.
- United says it is the only U.S. airline that gives customers the ability to upload COVID-19 testing and vaccination records directly to its digital platforms. That could give United an advantage in booking more international travel with local rules toward vaccination records expected to be applied in many international markets.
- UAL +0.86% premarket to $55.78
- Read more about the United vaccination promotion.