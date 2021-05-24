StoneCo inks investment agreement with Banco Inter

  • Banco Inter’s (OTCPK:BNCOY) controlling shareholders and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) entered into binding agreements, whereby Stone will invest up to R$2.5 billion (about $471 million) in newly issued shares issued by Banco Inter.
  • Post-transaction, StoneCo will hold a 4.99% stake in Banco Inter.
  • The Investment will be through a Follow-On Public Offering conducted by Banco Inter, whereby Stone will act as a cornerstone investor at a fixed price of R$57.84/share.
  • StoneCo will fund the investment with cash on hand and committed debt specific for this transaction.
  • Stone will have the right to join the Board of Directors of Banco Inter with one seat out of nine.
  • Press Release
